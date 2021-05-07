Gujarat: Surat money lenders want to be included in essential services

Since financial institutions and finance firms have been given relaxations in a state government notification on May 4, money lenders also should be allowed to run their business in the present situation, they mentioned in the memorandum handed over to the district collector. (File)

The money lenders of Surat have submitted a memorandum to the District Collector demanding that they be included in essential services as they lend money to the needy on gold and silver ornaments.

Since financial institutions and finance firms have been given relaxations in a state government notification on May 4, money lenders also should be allowed to run their business in the present situation, they mentioned in the memorandum handed over to Dr Dhaval Patel.

Surat Money Lenders Association member Jimil Shah said, “We cannot keep our shops open in the present situation as police turn up and threaten us… A few days ago, police registered cases against five money lenders in Navsari bazaar area who had kept their shops open for violating Covid norms.”

According to sources, Surat has around 2,500 licensed money lenders. The memorandum said, “…money lenders should be included in the essential services sector as many people are at home with no work … If the shops are not allowed to open, these poor people have to suffer a lot.”

Shah added, “The offices of big national finance firms are open… We are small players catering to the middle class and lower income groups… If our shops are allowed to open, the poor with benefit.”