Gujarat: At least 6 dead, 20 sick after gas leak at industrial area in Surat

At least six people died and 20 others fell sick after a gas leak at a chemical factory in Surat early on Thursday. The gas leaked from a tanker parked outside Sachin industrial area, leading to the workers getting suffocated.

The tanker from which the gas was leaked. (Express Photo: Hanif Malek) The tanker from which the gas was leaked. (Express Photo: Hanif Malek)

According to the police, the workers at Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation were sleeping when the gas leaked from the tanker. Those who have fallen sick have been admitted to the Surat Civil Hospital.

સુરત ખાતે ગેસ લીક થવાથી ઘણા લોકોના દુર્ભાગ્યપૂર્ણ નિધન થયા છે. ભગવાન દિવંગત આત્માઓને શાંતિ આપે અને પરિવારના સભ્યોને આ દુઃખ સહન કરવાની શક્તિ આપે. આ ઘટનામાં જે લોકો બીમાર પડ્યા છે તેમના સ્વાસ્થ્યની કામના કરું છું. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) January 6, 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter to express his condolences. “Many people have unfortunately died due to gas leak in Surat. May the departed souls rest in peace and their kin get the strength to bear this. I also pray for the well-being of those who have fallen ill in this incident,” he wrote.

“Extremely pained to know about the gas leakage at a company in Sachin GIDC area of #Surat early morning today,” Gujarat Minister of State (Home) Harsh Sanghavi said on the micro-blogging site. “My prayers with the people who have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. May the injured recover soon. I am in continuous contact with the police department. Had a word with the police commissioner, instructed them to look into this matter on a priority basis. We stand in solidarity with the families of departed souls,” he added.

This is a developing story.