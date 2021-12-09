Gujarat: Supply chain likely to invest Rs 10k cr

Global supply chain solutions company, DP World, on Wednesday said it was looking to invest Rs 10,000 crore in developing logistics infrastructure in Gujarat.

Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat roadshow at Dubai in UAE where Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present, Rizwan Soomar, CEO and MD (Subcontinent), DP World, said, “We are building a logistic ecosystem backed by reliable, transparent and efficient logistics products delivered through our digital platform… We are very keen to expand our ports and cold chain networks, develop multi modal logistics hubs and free trade zones.”

“We intend to partner with the state government for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit and we hope to sign an MoU for phase-wise investments exceeding Rs 10,000 crore towards development of logistics infrastructure in the state,” Soomar added.

DP World currently operates a container terminal and a container freight station at Mundra, two private freight stations in Hazira and Ahmedabad, rail services from Mundra Hazira and Pipavav ports, cold chain facility at Surat and express trucking service across through four cargo hubs of Vapi, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

Chairman of Welspun Group, BK Goenka, who spoke on the first day of two-day Vibrant Gujarat roadshow said Welspun unit in Vapi manufactures and supplies all towels used in Wimbledon.

“Every fourth towel and every eighth bedsheet sold in the United States is manufactured in Gujarat by us at Welspun,” he added.

CM Patel, who is leading the two-day Vibrant Gujarat roadshow to UAE, said he will visit BAPS Hindu mandir at Dubai and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at Abu Dhabi on Friday.