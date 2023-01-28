Gujarat: Sumul Dairy chairman, vice chairman re-elected unopposed

Sitting Sumul Dairy chairman Mansinh Patel and vice chairman Raju Pathak were re-elected unopposed Friday. They will enjoy a fresh term of 2.5 years.

A general meeting of the Board of Directors was also organised at the Sumul campus in Surat city Friday.

BJP Surat district in-charge Bharat Rathod supported Mansinh Patel and Raju Pathak’s re-election bids. Choryasi BJP MLA Sandeep Desai had proposed the name of Mansinh Patel for the post of chairman, while Naresh Patel proposed Raju Pathak’s name for the post of vice chairman.

Sources said Mansinh Patel and Raju Pathak received wide support, for the Dairy had increased the purchase price of fat from milk producers four times in the last year.

Talking to the Indian Express, Raju Pathak said: “We are happy that we have been elected uncontested. Everybody is happy with the functioning of Sumul Dairy. Our aim is to double the income of farmers. Many projects of Sumul Dairy are likely to come up in the coming days…”

He added, “Our board meeting was also held on Friday, in which we have passed a resolution terminating the services of three top officials – Manish Bhatt, Alpesh Shah, and Hiren Patel – for financial irregularities.”

The dairy cooperative has an annual turnover of Rs 4,500 crore. It has over 2.5 lakh members (cattle rearers) across 1,200 mandlis in Surat and Tapi districts. Sumul collects between 12 lakh litre and 14 lakh litre of milk every day.