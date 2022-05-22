Gujarat: Sub-registrar held accepting Rs 11 lakh bribe

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a sub-registrar allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 11 lakh at the revenue department office in Ahmedabad’s Sanad Saturday evening.

The accused, Jitendra Kumar Patel, and his accomplice, Momin Rasul, a private citizen, were detained during a trap laid by the ACB. The officials said a person approached them after the accused demanded a bribe in exchange for approving his three applications.

“In this case, the complainant had submitted his three sets of documents at the sub-registrar office for verification out of which two sets were returned to him in due process. The accused official had not returned the third set of documents and had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 18 lakh from the complainant. Later, the bribe amount was settled at Rs 11 lakh and then the complainant approached the ACB. As per a laid trap, the accused official and his accomplice were held accepting the cash amount at their office premises Saturday evening. They have been detained and booked under Sections of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act,” said a Gujarat ACB official.