S-I’s ‘suicide’ case transferred to Ahmedabad Crime Branch

The case of the alleged suicide of a 35-year-old police sub-inspector (PSI) has been handed over to Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch following allegations by his family that he was subjected to “physical harassment” by a Deputy Superintendent (DySP) of Police at Karai police academy in Gandhinagar.

On Monday, PSI Devendra S Rathod had allegedly shot himself with a revolver. He is reported to have left suicide notes, alleging harassment from Deputy SP N P Patel. Rathod’s family members have demanded arrest of Patel.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Police Parishad, an organisation of police personnel, has demanded an inquiry into Rathod’s death under the supervision of a Gujarat High Court judge and also a job and compensation of Rs 50 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for his widow. The outfit’s chief Mukesh Parikh said that he has sent a letter in this regard to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja

“An inquiry must be ordered under a High Court judge to probe into the death and also the harassment meted out to policemen by their seniors,” Parikh said. He said that the probe team should complete its inquiry within three months and submit its report to the government. He said the state government and its Home department must find out unruly officers and prepare a list of those who mete out unbearable harassment and torture to juniors in the name of maintaining discipline in the force.