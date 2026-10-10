Gujarat study flags hurdles in getting maternity entitlements under PMMVY, JSY

ASHA workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and Anganwadi workers in Gujarat face several challenges in helping women access maternity entitlements under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), including documentation hurdles, tech glitches and rejected applications, according to a study by Anna Suraksha Adhikar Abhiyan-Gujarat (Right to Food Campaign-Gujarat).

The study, conducted among 28 frontline workers across nine districts between June and July 2026, also found delays in the payment of incentives to these workers.

The survey covered four tribal districts — Dahod, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha and Banaskantha — and five other districts: Morbi, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Surendranagar and Patan.

ASHA workers, ANMs and Anganwadi workers play a crucial role in supporting pregnant women, promoting child nutrition, facilitating access to public services, and contributing to children’s health, care and early education.

“The findings reveal that women face multiple hurdles in accessing entitlements under PMMVY and JSY. These include missing or outdated Aadhaar cards, problems with bank accounts, discrepancies in names across documents and difficulties in obtaining the required paperwork. At the same time, frontline workers responsible for facilitating access to these schemes reported delays in their incentive payments and, in some cases, non-payment,” Sejal Dand of Anna Suraksha Adhikar Abhiyan-Gujarat told The Indian Express.

Documentation barriers

Documentation-related problems emerged as one of the most significant obstacles faced by women seeking maternity benefits. Of the 28 respondents, 13 (46 per cent) identified missing or outdated Aadhaar cards as a key challenge. Twelve respondents each (43 per cent) cited bank account problems, missing documents and discrepancies in names across different documents.

Other difficulties included OTP failures, poor internet connectivity, server downtime and errors on online portals. Ten respondents (36 per cent) identified low awareness of the schemes among families as a barrier, while seven (25 per cent) cited challenges related to migration.

Story continues below this ad

Application rejections and technical hurdles

Of the frontline workers surveyed, 13 (46.4 per cent) described the process of filling out PMMVY forms as easy, while nine (32.1 per cent) said it is difficult.

Asked about the online application process more broadly, 16 respondents (57 per cent) described it as easy or very easy, while 12 (43 per cent) found it difficult or very difficult.

Although 81 per cent of respondents reported that an application could be completed in less than an hour, the findings suggest that filling out the form is only one part of the process, with documentation and technical issues continuing to pose challenges.

Thirteen respondents (46 per cent) said an average of one to two applications were rejected each month. Eight (29 per cent) reported no rejected applications, while five (18 per cent) reported three to five rejections a month. One respondent reported more than five rejected applications each month.

Story continues below this ad

“These findings point to the need for greater transparency in rejection processes, accessible grievance redressal mechanisms and effective assistance for women facing documentation and technical difficulties,” Sanjay Parmar of Anna Suraksha Adhikar Abhiyan-Gujarat said.

The study also examined the workload of frontline workers. Most respondents said they worked with six to 10 pregnant women each month. Six respondents (21.4 per cent) reported working with 11 to 20 pregnant women monthly, while five (17.8 per cent) worked with more than 20. Three respondents (10.7 per cent) reported working with fewer than five pregnant women a month.

Campaign’s demands

The findings underline that making schemes available and introducing online application systems are not sufficient to ensure that eligible women receive maternity entitlements, the study said. It called for efforts to address documentation barriers, provide families with accurate information, make application rejections more transparent and ensure timely incentive payments to frontline workers.

The study also stressed the need for adequate funding, infrastructure and staffing at Anganwadi centres to ensure the effective delivery of services.

Story continues below this ad

“Women should not be excluded from entitlements because of avoidable administrative or digital barriers, and all eligible beneficiaries must be able to access essential nutrition, healthcare and childcare services,” Dand said.

Among the campaign’s key demands is the immediate extension of the Mid-Day Meal scheme, now known as PM POSHAN, to all students in secondary and higher secondary schools in Gujarat.

It has also called for eggs and milk to be included in supplementary nutrition at all Anganwadi centres to improve nutritional support for beneficiaries. The inclusion of eggs in school meals has been debated in Gujarat for years, with the state often described as having a predominantly vegetarian population.

The study has called for renewed attention to Anganwadi centres and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) system, backed by adequate financial resources from both the Union and state governments.

Story continues below this ad

Other demands include setting up Anganwadi centres in remote areas, upgrading their infrastructure, regularising Anganwadi workers and helpers, ensuring fair remuneration and extending social protection in line with norms applicable to state government employees.

The campaign has also called for all vacant posts of Anganwadi workers, helpers, supervisors and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) to be filled.

Anna Suraksha Adhikar Abhiyan-Gujarat is part of an informal nationwide network that originated from a 2001 Supreme Court public interest litigation seeking to enforce the fundamental right to life and food security under Article 21 of the Constitution.