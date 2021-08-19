Gujarat: Students hold protests after VNSGU de-affiliates three colleges

Students of three grant-in-aid colleges in Bardoli of Surat went on protest after the colleges were de-affiliated by the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU), saying that they don’t want their colleges run by the private Uka Tarsadiya University.

The protesting students were from PRB Arts College, PGR Commerce College and Patidar Gin Science College running from single campus at Sardar Baug in Bardoli town in Surat district. The three colleges have over 3,500 students from over 90 villages in Surat district as well as the neighboring Tapi and Navsari districts.

In a memorandum handed to Bardoli Mamlatdar in the afternoon, the students said that they don’t want colleges to be de-affiliated from

VNSGU and affiliated to Uka Tarsadiya University.

Student leader Vikramsinh Rajput, who is doing second year BCom, said, “We don’t want degrees of a private university. Also the fees will go up when affiliated to Uka Tarsadiya University and majority of the students who are tribals will not be able to afford that. To continue with their education, the students will have to go to other grant-in-aid scollege in Surat city, which are over 40 kilometres from Bardoli. They cannot afford hostel stay as well. Many students in these three colleges do part-time work to pay the fees and help their parents.”

Sonal Vasava, a second year BA student, said, “If the our college is de-affiliated by the VNSGU, several students will have to discontinue their studies and start working.”

VNSGU vice-chancellor Dr KN Chavda said, “We have acted on the directions from the state education department and deaffiliated PRB Arts College, PGR Commerce College and Patidar Gin Science College. The government has taken decision as per the new amendments to the Gujarat Private University Act, 2009.”

Principal of Patidar Gin Science college Dr Bhavin Naik said, “The university has de-affiliated our colleges and has directed us to get affiliation of the Uka Tarsadiya University. We have made representations to the state government and are waiting reply.”