Gujarat: Students going abroad to get vaccine relief

Reduction in gap between two vaccination doses for Covishield vaccine from 84 to 28 days for students. (File)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday declared reduction in gap between two vaccination doses for Covishield vaccine from 84 to 28 days for students seeking to go abroad for higher studies.

According to the AMC, eligible students have to submit required documents with the the zonal deputy health officer in person or through email.

The documents include admission letter of the foreign university, valid visa from the country where the student is going for higher studies, certificate of first dose of Covishield vaccination and passport.