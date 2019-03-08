Gujarat: Students denied hall tickets vandalise school

STUDENTS WHO who did not receive hall tickets for the class X and class XII board examinations that began on Thursday, and their parents, vandalised the Prabhat Tara school at Adajan in Surat. Police detained about 10 students and a few of the parents and later released them.

Advertising

The students and parents pelted stones at the school and then entered the office building and damaged furniture and broke windows, police said, after the school, which had been derecognised, could not secure hall tickets for its students.

Later in the evening, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) issued a press release that the affected 54 students could register with the National Institute of Open Schooling run by the Union Ministry of Human Resources and Development, and appear for the exams in April.

Prabhat Tara School run by the Maa Durga Education Trust had been derecognised on October 17,2016 by the GSHSEB after it detected some irregularities in its functioning. Even after the derecognition, the school continued to enroll students for class X and XII. These students could not therefore register for the board examination. When parents and students contacted school authorities, they did not give them satisfactory answers but assured them that everything would be taken care of and that the students would not lose a year.

Of the 54 students, 32 students are in class X and 22 students of class XII.

The students and parents contacted BJP MLA of Surat West Purnesh Modi, who took a few of them to Gandhinagar to take up the issue with the Gujarat Education Ministry. Officials of the Education department contacted the regional chairman of the National Institute of Open Schooling, following which the NIOS agreed to get the students registered with it.

The Gujarat High court on February 12 had dismissed a petition by Prabhat Tara school challenging its derecognition. The court, in fact, ordered the education department to register a complaint against the school trustee, following which on February 19, Surat District Education officer H H Rajyaguru lodged a complaint of cheating against the school’s Trustee Manju Singh, Secretary Ankit Singh and Principal Rita Choudhary with Adajan police station.

On Thursday evening, Deputy commissioner of police Zone-4 Panna Momaya addressed a press conference regarding the case against the school authorities. “After the complaint was registered, we issued notices to all the accused of the school and learnt that they had sought anticipatory bail,” she said. “We have come to know that the Surat district court had granted anticipatory bail to all the accused with certain conditions.”

Advertising

The bail conditions stipulate that the accused should not tamper with evidence. The court also directed the school to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 as well as refund the school fees to each of the affected students, the deputy commissioner said. The accused has also been asked to present themselves before the police March 13.