Gujarat: Student assaults college principal in Jamnagar

The police, on Friday, said that the student was still on the run. (Representational Image) The police, on Friday, said that the student was still on the run. (Representational Image)

The Gujarat police booked an undergraduate student after he allegedly assaulted the principal of his college and hurled abuses at him in Jamnagar’s Sikka town on Wednesday. The police, on Friday, said that the student was still on the run.

The incident happened at the Arts and Commerce College run by Shree Digvijay Gram Panchayat in Sikka on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused student, identified as Yogesh Sindhav, barged into a classroom where a lecture of accountancy subject was going on. When Hetal Bhatt, the lecturer rebuked Sindhav for coming late to the class and entering without her permission and asked him to leave the classroom, he allegedly hurled abuses at her.

“He told the lecturer that he would not go out but instead she should leave the classroom,” Kaushik Sisodiya, police sub-inspector of Ranavav said.

Taken aback by the alleged misbehavior of the student, the lecturer alerted the college principal Mahavirsinh Jadeja.

“However, as soon as the principal signalled Sindhav to leave the classroom, he grabbed the principal’s arm and knocked the principal down. Hearing the commotion, other students intervened but Sindhav managed to flee the spot,” Sisodiya, who is investigating the case, added.

Later on Wednesday, the lecturer filed a complaint with the Sikka police station.

Based on her complaint, police booked Sindhav under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

“We raided his residence in Sikka but he was not found there,” Sisodiya said and added that the police had recorded the witnesses’ statements and obtained the CCTV footage of the incident. “The CCTV footage and statements of witnesses support the complaint,” he added.

Talking to The Indian Express on Friday, Bhatt said that Sindhav has been displaying unusual behaviour for a while.

“At least since August last year, we have been observing Sindhav indulging in indiscipline in the college. He never brings any bag to the classroom and when we question him about it, he does not give a direct reply. However, we had never seen such an aggressive behaviour from him before Wednesday,” she said.

Meanwhile, the PSI said that Sindhav’s father, Lakhman, had been booked for alleged bootlegging in the past. “We had sent a proposal to local sub-divisional magistrate requesting to issue a warrant against Lakhman for detaining him under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act. But the proposal was not approved,” said Sisodiya.

