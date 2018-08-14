Gujarat: Strict penalty soon for chain snatchers, government to issue ordinance

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

To curb the menace of chain snatching and provide more security to women, the state government on Monday announced to introduce an ordinance to add two sections to the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Under the new proposed sections, maximum punishment related to chain snatching offence will be 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 25,000, said Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

“Incidents of snatching of chains, purses, or other precious things from women at temples, near banks and other public places having thick presence of people keep happening. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has taken this very seriously and instructed to curb the same. So, it has been decided to bring this ordinance… Following this ordinance, incidents of chain snatching will come down and people’s life and property will be protected,” said Jadeja.

As per the minister, chain snatchers currently face a maximum of three years’ imprisonment under Section 379 for the charge of theft.

“This punishment is proving to be insufficient to deter the criminals as they easily get bail. So, we are going to add two sub-sections to it with specific punishment for chain snatching. It will have a maximum punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment,” Jadeja said.

An official release said that for an attempt to snatch chain, the accused will get minimum five and maximum seven years’ imprisonment.

Whereas, for committing the offence of chain snatching, the accused will be liable to get seven years imprisonment. However, while committing the offence, if the accused injures somebody while escape, then he will be liable to get an imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Since the addition of sub-sections will be to the IPC, the state government will require an assent of the President to promulgate the ordinance.

“First, the ordinance will be sent to the Governor by the state government. And the Governor will send it to the Centre for an assent of the President. It will be promulgated only after getting the assent of the President,” said a senior officer of the Legislative Department of Gujarat government.

The ordinance can stay in effect for six months.

Within that time, the state government is expected to get that passed in the state Assembly as a Bill.

