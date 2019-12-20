Gujarat: Strict action against who tried to disturb peace, says Pradeepsinh Jadeja

He also alleged that opposition Congress and some organisations were trying to mislead the people of Gujarat. He also alleged that opposition Congress and some organisations were trying to mislead the people of Gujarat.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Thursday issued a statement that the call of bandh given by some organisations to protest Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had “completely failed”.

Jadeja also said that strict legal action will be taken against those persons who tried to disturb peace and tranquillity at some areas by identifying them from the video and CCTV footage available with the government.

An official release quoted Jadeja as saying, “The call of bandh given by some organisations over CAA has completely failed and by not responding to the call, people of Gujarat have given a clear indication that they are not going to be misled by the elements who were trying to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the state”.

He also alleged that opposition Congress and some organisations were trying to mislead the people of Gujarat. “During daytime today, mobs had gathered at some places and tried to disturb the peace. In those cases, we will identify the those elements from the video and CCTV footage available with us and legal actions will be taken against them,” the release said.

On Thursday, there were videos that were widely shared on social media in which protesters were throwing stones and attacking police personnel. Jadeja also warned these “elements” and said that the state government was not going to tolerate any attempt to pollute the atmosphere of peace in the state.

The Home Minister also termed the protests against CAA as “sad” and added that it is beneficial to the country and will not take away citizenship of any legal citizen of India.

