3 killed as signboard put up under Smart City Mission’ collapses in Dahod

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THE HIGH velocity winds that wreaked havoc across several districts of Gujarat on Monday night led to three deaths and left one person injured after a massive signboard put up under the ‘Smart City Mission’ collapsed in Dahod. The deceased persons were aged 50, 70 and 72 years, officials said on Tuesday.
On Monday night, following thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, a signboard installed near Garbada Chowkdi fell due to strong winds, injuring at least four passersby. One person died on the spot on Monday and the two others died during treatment on Tuesday.
“The high-speed wind injured four people – riding multiple two-wheelers. While one was found dead on the spot, three were taken to the Zydus hospital in Dahod. Among them, two more died on Monday,” Dahod collector Surabhi Gautam told The Indian Express.
Among the deceased, who were residents of Dahod and Garbada talukas, the one who died on the spot was identified as 70-year-old Ninama Shakariyabhai, a resident of Dungar Faliya in Usarvan village. The two others were identified as Baria Babubhai Kuberbhai (50) and Parmar Hemsinhbhai Kasnabhia (72). Parmar Sandipbhai Rameshbhai, 30, is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Following the incident, authorities have ordered an inquiry to ascertain the reasons for the board collapse. “A third party agency is investigating the technical reasons for its collapse. The board installed under the Smart City was handed over to the nagarpalika around 4 years ago, in 2022. There are four such boards installed in the city,” Gautam told this newspaper.
As many as 150 talukas received rainfall accompanied with strong winds between June 2 and 3 night.
Ahmedabad’s Dhandhuka recorded the highest rainfall of 95 mm in 24 hours ending 6 am of June 2.
Other talukas that recorded heavy rainfall were Umarpada in Surat received 70 mm followed by Kheda (44 mm), Matar (40 mm), Surendranaaar’s Akhtar and Chuda (40 mm and 39 mm), respectively, Nadiad in Kheda (37 mm), Valod in Tapi (31 mm), Hansot in Bharuch and Vaghai in Dang (30 mm each), Bharuch (29 mm), Mansa in Gandhinagar, Dasada in Surendranagar and Vyara in Tapi (29 mm each), Umreth in Anand, Mahudha in Kheda and Talod in Sabarkantha (28 mm each).
In Ahmedabad city, Ramol, Vasna, Paldi, Sarkhej, Makhtampura, Chandlodiya and Indrapuri received the highest of 11-17 mm rainfall as the city recorded an average of 22 mm rainfall.
Complaints of trees getting uprooted were reported from around 15 areas including Soni Ki Chali, Shah-e-Alam, Bodakdev, Bopal, Isanpur, Vatva, Navrangpura, Ghatlodiya, Bapunagar and Mithakhali. A tree fell on a car on Satellite Road causing damage and road blockage. Vehicles were diverted through the Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) corridor until the road was cleared. A light pole collapsed on Bapunagar but no casualties were reported.
Orange alert in 11 districts today: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 11 districts on June 3. ‘Moderate thunderstorms/lighting with maximum surface wind speed 50 to 60 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to moderate rain in districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar and Kutch’ the weather department said.
As “a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from June 3”, majority parts of the state are under watch till June 6.
Relief from high temperatures
Meanwhile, the unseasonal rainfall in Gujarat brought some relief from the heat wave conditions prevailing for weeks.
Bhuj and Kandla Airport recorded the highest of 41 degree Celsius (°C) followed by Amreli at 38.9°C, Surendranagar at 38.3°C, Maliya 37.4°C, Keshod and Ahmedabad at 37°C, Deesa 36.8°C, Vadodara and Bhavnagar at 36.4°C, Gandhinagar 36.2°C, Porbandar 35.3°C, Surat 34.5°C and Dwarka 33.8°C.
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