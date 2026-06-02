3 killed as signboard put up under Smart City Mission’ collapses in Dahod

On Monday night, following thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, a signboard installed near Garbada Chowkdi fell due to strong winds, injuring at least four passersby. (Express Photo)

THE HIGH velocity winds that wreaked havoc across several districts of Gujarat on Monday night led to three deaths and left one person injured after a massive signboard put up under the ‘Smart City Mission’ collapsed in Dahod. The deceased persons were aged 50, 70 and 72 years, officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, following thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, a signboard installed near Garbada Chowkdi fell due to strong winds, injuring at least four passersby. One person died on the spot on Monday and the two others died during treatment on Tuesday.

“The high-speed wind injured four people – riding multiple two-wheelers. While one was found dead on the spot, three were taken to the Zydus hospital in Dahod. Among them, two more died on Monday,” Dahod collector Surabhi Gautam told The Indian Express.