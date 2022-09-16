Gujarat: State to execute all pending allowances of 7th pay commission

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections, the state government will execute all the pending allowances of the 7th Pay Commission which is expected to touch nine lakh government employees and their families. These allowances will be implemented as per standards of central government.

Women employees will be eligible to get six month maternity leave, without consideration of duration of job. The financial aid for death of government servant on duty has also been raised from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14 lakh, the government announced Friday.

Employees who have joined the government services before April 1, 2005 will be included in GPF (General Provident Fund) and old pension scheme. The state government has also decided to increase CPF (Contributory Provident Fund) to 14 percent, from the existing 10 percent.

Employees will be given a medical allowance of Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 300. The government has also announced relaxations in pre-service and departmental examination where English question paper has been cancelled. The state government had formed a committee of five ministers to resolve the issues surrounding government employees.

The government announcement has come amid protests from various unions of government employees – like teachers, health workers, workers of municipal corporations and municipalities etc. – pressing for their various demands. As a mark of their protest, the employees’ associations had threatened to go on mass casual leave on September 17. However, following the latest announcement by the state government, one of the leaders of the employees’ union Samyukta Karmachari Morcho Digvijaysinh Jadeja and Bhikhabhai Patel announced to put off the call of going on mass casual leave on September 17 (Saturday).

The government employees’ most important and emphatic demand is implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) instead of the current New Pension Scheme (NPS); this demand has not been granted by the state government.