Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Gujarat: State seeing steady decline in crime rate in 5 yrs, says Govt

A press release stated, "the state does better than India’s average crime rate for such violent crimes and is ranked at 31st among all 36 states and union territories."

Representational/File

Gujarat is consistently seeing a decline in crime rate – from 16.5 per cent in 2016 to 11.9 per cent in 2019 — with the state attributing the reduction to effectively implementing policing initiatives such as VISHWAS CCTV surveillance project and new laws such as Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act and Land Grabbing Act, in a press release on Saturday.

Relying on the recently released report of the National Crime Records Bureau, the press release further stated that in terms of crimes involving bodily harm, including murder, rape, abduction etc, the state does better than India’s average crime rate for such violent crimes and is ranked at 31st among all 36 states and union territories.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 11:25:45 pm
