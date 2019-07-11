Gujarat: ‘State inter-caste marriage scheme aided 175 couples in Ahmedabad’

Advertising

The Gujarat government told the state Assembly on Wednesday that as many as 175 couples benefited from its Dr Savitaben Ambedkar Inter-Caste Marriage promotion Scheme from Ahmedabad district alone, and that in the past one year, a total of Rs 97.50 lakh financial assistance has been availed.

This was with reference to an unstarred question by BJP MLA from Sanand Kanubhai Patel. He had sought information on beneficiaries and financial assistance under the scheme in Ahmedabad district.

A government press release said the scheme has proved to be effective in eradicating untouchability, encouraging social harmony by providing financial and social security to those opting for inter-caste marriages.

“As per records on December 31, 2018, 175 couples have availed a total of Rs 97.50 lakh from Ahmedabad district. The applicant’s income is not a criteria but from among the couple, one has to belong to a Scheduled Caste and the other has be a Hindu Savarna (upper caste). Under the scheme, Rs 25,000 is disbursed for household expenses, and another Rs 25,000 as saving certificates. Thus, a total assistance of Rs 50,000 is provided to one beneficiary,” the release stated.