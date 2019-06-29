Gujarat: State government to create ‘regional grids’ to channel treated waste water for reuse

As the state faces acute water shortage, the government is planning to create “regional grids” to treat sewage water and transport it to the nearest industrial cluster. The state is expected to set up the capacity to treat 1,000 MLD (million litres per day) waste water in the next one year and has plans to sell it to industries at the rate of Rs 20-30 per kilo litre.

“Israel has separate grids for transporting drinking water and treated water,” JP Gupta, Principal Secretary (Water Supply) and chairman of Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board (GWSSB) said on Friday, speaking on the sidelines of the 6th Gujarat Water Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. “We have already created a separate grid for drinking water in Gujarat. We are now thinking of creating regional grids in the state, where for instance Ahmedabad’s sewage water will be treated and reused (by industries located) in the vicinity of the city.”

Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and special pipelines will be constructed to form these regional grids, which will enable the transportation of treated water to industrial clusters. Gujarat generates over 5,000 MLD of sewage, of which only 43 MLD is being reused. Currently, Surat reuses treated waste water by supplying it to an industrial cluster. At Bhavnagar, water is being used for a thermal power plant and Rajkot is reusing treated water for the construction industry.

“It has been clearly mandated that wherever waste water is available, thermal units or industrial units consuming more than one lakh litres of water per day will have no choice but to use treated waste water. There is no option,” Gupta said.

“We are planning a project for which a feasibility study is going on. Under this project, we are planning to take Ahmedabad’s sewage water right up to Dholera SIR (Special Investment Region) and Mandal Becharaji region,” the IAS officer added.

Various industrial clusters have been identified by the state government, depending on the location of sewage treatment plants. For instance in Jamnagar, the waste water is proposed to serve the industrial cluster of Reliance Industries, Essar Group, Sikka thermal power plant and GSFC (Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited). In Surat, one project of 300 MLD is for Hazira industrial area and two others for Sachin and Pandesara industrial cluster. In Vadodara, Rajivnagar sewage treatment plant will supply treated water to IPCL (Indian Petrochemicals Limited, which has been merged with Reliance Industries) and IOC (Indian Oil Corporation) facilities through a specially laid 15 km-long pipeline.

Last year, the state government declared a policy for the use of treated waste water. “Reused water is not for human consumption. But we are using it in industries, thermal power plants and the construction industry,” Gupta said. Sewage is being considered an economic resource, and the government plans to sell treated sewage water. “Though the price is yet to be decided, it could be between Rs 20-30 per kilolitre,” he said At present, fresh water is being provided to industries at Rs 40 per kilolitre.

Gujarat plans to reuse 70 per cent of treated waste water by 2025 and 100 per cent by 2030. “This timetable is being squeezed and we will probably do it by 2023,” Gupta said.

Water supply down, industries face cuts

The delayed monsoon and the acute water shortage has forced the state government to cut water supply to industries in Saurashtra and Kutch regions, a state government official said on Friday.

“We have a very bad situation in Saurashtra and Kutch… Industries in this region are facing a water cut. In Saurashtra we had no source (of water). Except for Shetrunji dam, not a single dam in Saurashtra has water. Saurashtra is almost dry,” GWSSB chairman JP Gupta said.

Despite the recent rains, especially in Saurashtra region, no water has flowed into the dams, he added. Earlier this year, the state government pumped Narmada water into the Tappar dam in Kutch and to other dams such as Aji, Macchu and Bhadar in Saurashtra region. The government official said some industries in the Dahej region of Bharuch in South Gujarat were also facing water shortage due to the downstream regions of the Narmada river not having sufficient quantities for supply.