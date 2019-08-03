Gujarat: State govt should give land for land to tribals, says NCST

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has recommended the Gujarat government to give land for land to tribals, in cases where their land is to be acquired for developing a tourism zone around the Statue of Unity in Narmada district. The Commission, however, could not speak with the tribals of the district likely to be affected by the proposed land acquisition, since nobody from the community came forward to meet it.

The Commission said this on Friday, while interacting with media persons after its four-day visit to Gujarat and a meeting with top officials of the state government.

The state government is facing resistance from tribals of various villages around SoU, where it is planning a massive tourism zone. Recently, acting on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by an Ahmedabad-based environment activist, the Gujarat High Court had ordered to maintain status quo on the land acquisition process in those villages.

Asked if the Commission raised the issue with the state government, Commission Chairperson Nandkumar Sai said, “We did not meet the locals there, but we did have a conversation with local officials. For the tourism plan which is being designed there, land should be given in lieu of land and the planning should be done accordingly.”

Sai added that the government has put forward its side but, “We have said (to the state government) that the attempt should be such that they get land for land, tribals want land for land.”

Another member of the Commission, Harshad Vasava said that during its one-day visit to Narmada district, the Commission had also visited some of the local villages and tried to reach out its tribals, “but nobody came forward to meet the Commission chairman.”

Vasava added that they had telephonic talks with some local tribal groups to have a meeting. “After initially showing readiness to meet, none of them came to meet the Commission, eventually,” he added.

Meanwhile, summing up the Commission’s visit to Gujarat, Sai said that they were quite impressed by the Gujarat government’s work to ensure that a 100 per cent of medical seats reserved for tribals are filled. Calling this an ‘achievement’ of the state government, Sai added that the Commission was considering to prepare a report to be submitted to the President, so that the same may be replicated in other states.

The Commission has also emphasized on a need for research to find a cure to Sickle-cell anemia, which is quite prevalent among tribals in Gujarat.