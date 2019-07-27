Gujarat: State government increases subsidies for farm implements

Toggle Menu
The subsidies for farmers who fall in the general category have been increased for various implements from Rs 1000 to Rs 68,000.

In order to create more jobs through the mechanisation of agriculture, the Gujarat government on Friday increased the subsidies provided for purchase of agricultural implements from six per cent to as much as 567 per cent.

Announcing the increased subsidies under Rule 44 of the Gujarat Assembly, state Agriculture Minister R C Faldu said that subsidies were increased for power tillers, ploughs, cultivators, rotavators, seed-cum-fertilizer drills, Groundnut diggers and threshers, among others. The subsidies for farmers who fall in the general category have been increased for various implements from Rs 1000 to Rs 68,000. Similarly, for SC/ ST and women farmers, the subsidy increase ranges between Rs 1300 and Rs 85,000.

“Farm mechanisation is important for the growth of agriculture. Through farm mechanisations, attempts are being made to provide jobs to the youths who have a diploma or degree in agriculture,” the minister said while announcing the increased subsidies.

