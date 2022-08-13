Gujarat: State got 82% average rainfall in 2 months

Gujarat has recorded 82 per cent of average rainfall in the first two months of Southwest monsoon this year, while during the same period in 2021, it was just 36 per cent. This year, the onset of Southwest monsoon was on June 13, two days ahead of its scheduled arrival. In 2021, Gujarat reported the onset in its southern parts of Valsad on June 9, much earlier than the normal onset on June 15.

As per the data recorded and maintained by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) as on August 12 last year, the monsoon’s share of 306 mm rainfall was spread over June and July, while this year it was majorly concentrated in July. In June and July 2021, the rainfall recorded in the state was 120.38 mm and 176.70 mm, respectively.

On the contrary, this year, from among 694 mm total rainfall received till August 12, 64.22 mm is June month’s share and 531.47 mm that of July. In 11 days of August this year, 98.29 mm rainfall was reported, higher than last year’s 9 mm.

The higher rainfall receipt this year is spread across state’s five regions, as per SEOC data. While Kutch region is in excess with 132.65 per cent average rainfall, South Gujarat region is above 90 per cent with 91.72 per cent rainfall. The North Gujarat region has received the lowest with 68.75 per cent as East Central has 70.18 per cent and Saurashtra 77.55 per cent.

Among districts, four received above 100 per cent rainfall so far. These include Kutch 133, Porbandar 109.5, Narmada 124 and Valsad 100 per cent, while Gir Somnath received 99 per cent. The rainfall received in these districts last year was not even 50 per cent.

On August 12, 2021, Narmada recorded 41 per cent of average rainfall, Valsad 45 per cent, Kutch 32 per cent, Porbandar 32 per cent and Gir Somnath received 30 per cent. The districts with highest rainfall in 2021 were Anand in central Gujarat and Navsari in South 47 per cent each, Valsad 45 per cent and Chhota Udepur 43 per cent.

As per the India Meteorological Data, Dahod and Gandhinagar are deficient districts.