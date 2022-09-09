scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Gujarat: State Congress to hold symbolic bandh on Sept 10

Traders associations, social organisations and small vendors have been asked to voluntarily participate in the bandh that will be observed between 8 am and 12 pm.

The GPCC president said there were 4.5 lakh unemployed youths registered with the government. (Representational/File)

The Gujarat unit of the Congress Thursday decided to hold a “symbolic bandh” on September 10 to protest against rising inflation and unemployment.

Traders associations, social organisations and small vendors have been asked to voluntarily participate in the bandh that will be observed between 8 am and 12 pm. “Rising inflation, unemployment, law and order situation, (to) ease availability of drugs and liquor are some of the reasons why we are protesting,” said Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakore.

More from Ahmedabad

Thakore said the protest is a non-violent one and so local party workers have been asked to ensure that emergency services, government bus services and offices are not adversely affected during the bandh. “Today the situation in Gujarat is such that, there are no doctors in hospitals, no gram sevaks in villages and no teachers in schools,” Thakore added. The GPCC president said there were 4.5 lakh unemployed youths registered with the government. He said the figure was conservative and there could easily be 40 lakh unemployed youths in Gujarat.

09-09-2022
