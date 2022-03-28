Gujarat state board exams for Class 10, 12 begin today; nearly 15 lakh students appear

Nearly 9.64 lakh students across the state appeared for their Class 10 Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) examinations which began on Monday. The examination for first language began at 10 am and will end at 1.15 pm.

Over 4.25 lakh students from the general stream in Class 12 also appeared for their examinations on Monday morning. Similarly, over 1.08 lakh students will appear for the Class 12 science stream examinations which begins at 3 pm.

The state education board did not conduct examinations in the 2020-21 academic year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last time the board examinations were held offline was in March 2020.

As many as 9,64,529 students had registered for the Class 10 exams across 958 centres, while 4,25,834 candidates have

registered for the Class 12 general stream examination across 527 centres. A total of 1,08,069 candidates have also registered for the Class 12 science stream examination at 140 centres.

Thus, a total of 14,98,430 candidates will appear for the board examinations. All 1,625 examination centres have been equipped with CCTV cameras to prevent irregularities, the government said.

Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had earlier announced that 30 per cent of the questions in the examination will be of objective type, in a bid to reduce the anxiety of students who are appearing for the examinations after a year’s gap amid constraints posed by the pandemic. Earlier, 20 per cent of the questions were of objective type.

The government has also planned to expand the services of the Jeevan Astha helpline set up by the police to relieve students and parents of stress ahead of and during the exams.

District administration officials had also been directed to arrange buses for students coming from interior areas of the state. The state government also warned of strict action against those who spread “false rumours of paper leak at the examination centres.”