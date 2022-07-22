Gujarat start-ups put up a poor show in job creation

July 22, 2022 3:27:10 am
Gujarat, adjudged the “Best Performer” state in the start-up ranking for three years since 2019, has been, however, a lacklustre performer when it comes to employment.
The state stands fifth in terms of employment as the start-ups employ only 51,193 persons. The employment provided by startups in Gujarat is 2.8 times less than those provided in the neighbouring Maharashtra.
According to the data shared by the Central government in the ongoing monsoon session in the Lok Sabha, start-ups recognised by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) employ a total of 7.67 lakh persons as on June 30. Of this, Gujarat accounts only for 6.66 per cent and is behind Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
At 19 per cent, Maharashtra employs 1,46,132 people—the highest, states the data tabled by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entreprenuship, in response to a question on tax concessions provided to start-ups. Karnataka follows with 1,03,541 employment, followed by Delhi at 87,643 and Uttar Pradesh at 67,694.
According to Gujarat Start-up Cell, which operates under the Industries Commissionerate of the state government, there are over 8,450 start-ups, 180-odd incubators and more than 325 mentors in the state.
In July, Gujarat was listed as the “best performer” for the third-time in a row in the Start-up Rankings by DPIIT. Though Gujarat excelled in seven broad reform areas—institutional support, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, market access, incubation support, funding support, mentorship support and capacity building of enablers, the state lags behind in generating jobs in this segment.
Industry experts say Gujarat’s low technology and Information Technology base and the poor presence of start-ups in these segments are adversely affecting generation of jobs.
“Gujarat is missing out as far as tech start-ups are concerned. Our technology base, compared to some of the other states, is weak. A lot of bright, young people with strong technological backgrounds tend to start new ventures in Artificial Intelligence (AI), nanotechnology, biotech and other areas, elsewhere. These new technological ventures tend to employ more people than those in manufacturing where Gujarat leads,” says Sunil Parekh, co-chair of Federation of Indian Chambers of commerce and Industry (FICCI), Gujarat.
“Trade, commerce and manufacturing are the strengths of Gujarat and startups in these spheres have been doing well in the state,” Parekh, who has been associated with Gujarat start-up ecosystem for over a decade, said.
