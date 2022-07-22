scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Gujarat start-ups put up a poor show in job creation

The employment provided by Gujarat start-ups is 2.8 times less than that of Maharashtra

Written by Avinash Nair | Ahmedabad |
July 22, 2022 3:27:10 am
Gujarat start-ups, job creation, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“Trade, commerce and manufacturing are the strengths of Gujarat and startups in these spheres have been doing well in the state,” Parekh, who has been associated with Gujarat start-up ecosystem for over a decade, said.

Gujarat, adjudged the “Best Performer” state in the start-up ranking for three years since 2019, has been, however, a lacklustre performer when it comes to employment.

The state stands fifth in terms of employment as the start-ups employ only 51,193 persons. The employment provided by startups in Gujarat is 2.8 times less than those provided in the neighbouring Maharashtra.

According to the data shared by the Central government in the ongoing monsoon session in the Lok Sabha, start-ups recognised by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) employ a total of 7.67 lakh persons as on June 30. Of this, Gujarat accounts only for 6.66 per cent and is behind Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

At 19 per cent, Maharashtra employs 1,46,132 people—the highest, states the data tabled by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entreprenuship, in response to a question on tax concessions provided to start-ups. Karnataka follows with 1,03,541 employment, followed by Delhi at 87,643 and Uttar Pradesh at 67,694.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

According to Gujarat Start-up Cell, which operates under the Industries Commissionerate of the state government, there are over 8,450 start-ups, 180-odd incubators and more than 325 mentors in the state.

In July, Gujarat was listed as the “best performer” for the third-time in a row in the Start-up Rankings by DPIIT. Though Gujarat excelled in seven broad reform areas—institutional support, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, market access, incubation support, funding support, mentorship support and capacity building of enablers, the state lags behind in generating jobs in this segment.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Industry experts say Gujarat’s low technology and Information Technology base and the poor presence of start-ups in these segments are adversely affecting generation of jobs.

“Gujarat is missing out as far as tech start-ups are concerned. Our technology base, compared to some of the other states, is weak. A lot of bright, young people with strong technological backgrounds tend to start new ventures in Artificial Intelligence (AI), nanotechnology, biotech and other areas, elsewhere. These new technological ventures tend to employ more people than those in manufacturing where Gujarat leads,” says Sunil Parekh, co-chair of Federation of Indian Chambers of commerce and Industry (FICCI), Gujarat.

More from Ahmedabad

“Trade, commerce and manufacturing are the strengths of Gujarat and startups in these spheres have been doing well in the state,” Parekh, who has been associated with Gujarat start-up ecosystem for over a decade, said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement