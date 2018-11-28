Gujarat: Stall on rape convict Asaram at book fair raises eyebrows

A stall selling books of controversial self-styled godman Asaram Bapu at a book fair organised by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has run into a controversy with people questioning the civic body for allowing setting up of a stall that showcases a person convicted of rape of a minor and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The book fair, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on November 24, has one stall of “Sant Shri Asharamji Satsahitya Mandir” which has books like Asaram’s thoughts on religion, spirituality, human values, uplift of women among others.

“As soon as I saw the stall of Asaram, I left the fair in a huff. AMC should know that Asaram has been convicted for the rape of a minor and has been condemned to life imprisonment till death. They have given the stall to Asaram earlier also and back then their argument must be that Asaram was only an under trial. But now this is not expected of the AMC,” said noted literary figure Sanjay Bhave.

When contacted, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of AMC Mukesh Gadhvi said, “The stall booking for the fair is being done online. And it has been done in the name of the publishing house (and not by Asaram himself). So, we would not be in a position to know, if who is doing the booking.”