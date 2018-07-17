Gujarat: SSNNL closes IBPT as Narmada dam water crosses 110.64 m

Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) dam reservoir. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana) Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) dam reservoir. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

Five months after the Gujarat government began drawing Narmada waters through the Irrigation Bypass Tunnel (IBPT), the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) on Tuesday closed the tunnel after fresh inflow pushed the water levels in the Narmada dam to a height of 110.84 metres.

“In the afternoon, the water level in the dam touched 110.85 m and we can close the IBPT once the minimum flow level of 110.64 m is reached. Now we will draw water from Canal Head Power House (CHPH) which will facilitate power generation,” said a senior official of SSNNL. The CHPH is a surface power station with installed capacity of 250 MW.

The River Bed Power House (RBPH), which is a 200 MW underground power house located 165 m downstream of the dam, is yet to begin functioning. ENS

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App