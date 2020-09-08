Gujarat: Fire breaks out at Covid-19 ward of Vadodara hospital

Patients being evacuated from the hospital in Vadodara on Tuesday. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

A fire broke out at the Covid-19 ward of civic-run SSG hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat, Tuesday evening. Gujarat Health Minister Nitin Patel said 35 patients were evacuated and nobody was injured. He said the fire was brought under control.

According to preliminary information, a short circuit is believed to have caused the blaze. Eyewitnesses said sparks started coming out of the wires inside the isolation ward and smoke was billowing out, causing panic among patients. Fire officials are at the spot to evacuate the occupants. Visuals showed patients being evacuated on stretchers and beds being wheeled out.

“A fire broke out in one of the ICU wards on the first floor of the 6-storey building of SSG Hospital due to a short circuit,” he said. “It was a minor fire which has been brought under control. 15 patients from the affected ward and 20 from the nearby ward have been evacuated safely,” Patel said.

(This is a developing copy. More details are awaited)

