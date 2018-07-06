Thakor, Mevani & Hardik find liquor in Gandhinagar home; cops call it ‘a plan’

“We searched the house and found only two pouches of liquor of 400 ml,” said a senior police official. (Representational Image) “We searched the house and found only two pouches of liquor of 400 ml,” said a senior police official. (Representational Image)

A day after four persons were taken ill after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor, MLAs Jignes Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, and Patidar leader Hardik Patel raided a Gandhinagar house and claimed to have busted a bootlegger.

“First we visited the civil hospital to meet the victims. Then we decided to conduct a ‘janta raid’ to check ourselves if liquor is easily available in the state capital. The house where we conducted the raid is opposite the SP office in Gandhinagar. We recovered pouches of country-made liquor from a woman who hid them in her utensils. We called the police after which the local crime branch (LCB) staff reached the spot and seized the pouches. And now they are denying it,” said MLA Alpesh Thakor adding that this was just a ‘trial’ which will be followed by a bigger raids.

In a press conference, Gandhinagar district Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh Yadav said, “Today afternoon MLAs Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani, and Hardik Patel outside a house with their supporters gathered and claimed that liquor was produced and sold there. We searched the house and found only two pouches of liquor of 400 ml.”

“The woman in the house alleged that a man named Pravin Laxman Bharwad kept those pouches there,” he added. Yadav said they are on the lookout for Bharwad to ascertain the facts. “It can be said that the ‘janta raid’ was a plan…since there are MLAs.”

