Gujarat: Spl train from Bhuj to Dadar from Sept 22

As many as 12 special trains are now being run by the Western Railways with Gujarat as origination or destination stations. (Representational)

The Western Railway will run a special train from Bhuj to Dadar in Mumbai on daily basis from September 22 keeping in view the demands of the passengers, as per railway officials on Sunday.

According to Western Railway chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur, Train number 09115 Dadar-Bhuj Special will start services from Tuesday night.

“For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway had decided to run special train from Bhuj to Dadar on daily basis. On September 22 around 8:25 pm, the train will leave Bhuj and reach Dadar at 1:50 pm on September 23. Similarly, the train will leave from Dadar at 3 pm on September 23 and reach Bhuj next day at 7 am. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar junction, Vadodara junction, Anadn Junction, Ahmedabad junction, Dhrangdhara and Gandhidham stations. The train comprises 1st AC, 2nd AC, 3rd AC, sleeper and second class seating coaches and the bookings will open from September 21 on railway counters and IRCTC websites,” said Thakur in a statement on Saturday.

As many as 12 special trains are now being run by the Western Railways with Gujarat as origination or destination stations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.