Friday, July 29, 2022

Spike in fever, dysentery symptoms; look out for grade of fever, warn experts

Symptoms of dysentery and diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, too, have been reported since the past couple of days, according to data collated by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Written by Sohini Ghosh | Ahmedabad |
July 30, 2022 12:11:15 am
At a government hospital in Ahmedabad, Thursday. (Representational/PTI)

Clinics and private physicians as well as the government health centres across Gujarat, including Ahmedabad city, have been reporting a rise in incidence of symptoms of fever for about a week owing to flu-like illnesses following the monsoon. A significant clue to look out for is the degree of fever, given it is a common symptom for Covid-19 and the vector-borne diseases that are also on the rise, physicians say.

Symptoms of dysentery and diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, too, have been reported since the past couple of days, according to data collated by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Private physicians, too, report similar experiences.

The government Urban Health Centres (UHCs) in Ahmedabad city have seen a spike in symptoms of dysentery among the daily OPD cases in the past two days. The 80-odd UHCs under AMC reported 60 and 50 cases with dysentery symptoms Thursday and Friday respectively, against fewer than 20 such cases recorded on most days between June 2 and July 27.

However, fever and respiratory infections accompanying cough and cold were the most common symptoms reported among OPD cases at the UHCs since July 18.

Ahmedabad, followed by Surat, has been consistently seeing the highest number of cases with the symptom of fever across all districts.
Meanwhile, among vector-borne diseases, chikungunya cases across the state have doubled in July (118) compared to June (51) as has malaria—from 322 cases in June to 685 cases as of July 28, according to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme data shared by the state health authorities.

According to Ahmedabad-based general physician Dr Dhiren Mehta, the “symptoms for flu-type of virus and Covid are almost the same”.

However, with the flu-type of virus, “the fever is usually high-grade for the first two days, ranging in 103 to 104 degrees, following which the fever subsides”. On the first day, there can be body ache and throat pain, too, with secondary infection leading to coughing. “In Covid patients, we usually see low-grade fever,” he said.

“With the change of season, we have been seeing more cases presenting with the symptom of fever over the past seven to 10 days because of rain and humidity. Since the last two to three days, we are also seeing symptoms of diarrhoea and pain in the abdomen that can be due to stale food or water-borne diseases and also, as secondary infections,” Dr Mehta added.

A state government health official advised that the first recourse for any fever symptom is RTPCR testing and consulting a general physician or a family doctor.

Dr Mehta echoed a similar view. However, he had a word of caution for people resorting to treating Covid-19, which has been presenting with lesser severity, with over-the-counter drugs. “A lot of pharmacists end up prescribing antibiotics without following a proper course that can lead to bacterial infections and long-term issues of antibiotic resistance,” he said.

With sporadic cases of swine flu being detected in the state, a state health official dealing with epidemics suggested that in case of a negative RTPCR test, one must also get an H1N1 test done.

