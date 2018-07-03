Gujarat: Speeding car kills three of family

According to the police and eyewitnesses, the car hit three more bikes before it hit the railing of the bridge and came to a stop. (Representational) According to the police and eyewitnesses, the car hit three more bikes before it hit the railing of the bridge and came to a stop. (Representational)

Three persons of a family were killed here on Sunday night after the bike on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding car. Police have arrested a 27-year-old man, who was driving the car reportedly in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident. According to the police, 40-year-old Sawarmal Sharma, a resident of Dindoli area in Limbayat, was returning home on his bike with his wife Bhavri (35), daughter Rukhma (11), and a three-month-old son when they were hit by a speeding car. The accident took place on the Navagam Dindoli bridge which lacks a road divider.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, the car hit three more bikes before it hit the railing of the bridge and came to a stop. Eyewitnesses said that when the car hit Sharma’s motorbike, the three-month-old got tossed up in the air. A person who was on a bike nearby caught hold of the kid. While the child has survived, he lost his parents and sister.

“The accused, Divyesh Agrawal, a resident of the area, was drunk when arrested from the spot. He was driving the car on the wrong side of the bridge. We have checked his criminal background and found six offences of free hand-fight registered against him at Dindoli and Limbayat police stations in 2016,” Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said.

Police have registered a culpable homicide case against the driver. “We will make the case strong and get the accused driver convicted,” said Police Commissioner. He also said that Surat Municipal Corporation has been told about the absence of the road divider on Navagam Dindoli bridge.

