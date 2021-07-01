Gujarat: Special teams to crack down on narcotics sale

The Crime Investigation Department (CID Crime) and Cyber Crime Cell have also been roped in to tackle the menace of sale/purchase of drugs through dark web.

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia has asked senior police officers in the state to form special teams in each city and district to crack down on sale of illicit narcotics.

According to the DGP, these special teams will have selected officers from the special operations groups (SOGs) and Local Crime Branch (LCB) in each district/city.

As per a statement released by the office of Bhatia on Thursday, “A video conference was held between the DGP and senior police officials on Thursday in which the DGP has asked to make an action plan against illicit narcotics sale in Gujarat… Senior police officials have been asked to make special teams in each district and city… The teams will keep strict watch on areas where educational institutions are located and act against synthetic drugs… Help of trained dog squads will also be taken… The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has also been asked to crack down on interstate and international smuggling of drugs…”

The DGP has also instructed police to detain persons involved in the sale of illicit drugs in the past under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.