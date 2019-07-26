Gujarat: Special Marine Task Force formed for the security of 144 islands off state coast

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Thursday told the Gujarat Assembly that the Gujarat government was concerned about the security of its coasts and the 144 islands close to the coast and had therefore made a special provision in the state Budget to provide security to the islands.

In this regard, the government had got the 144 islands surveyed and formed a special Marine Task Force to be under the direct supervision of an officer of the rank of director general of police or additional director general of police, Jadeja informed the Gujarat Assembly during Question Hour while replying to a starred question. Staff of the Marine Task Force are undergoing special training in Porbandar and in Orissa and Kochi, he said.

He said that gujarat had a coastline of more than 1,640 km and, apart from various religious places located in the area, there are 144 islands off the coast. “Out of those 144 islands, 89 are such that they get submerged during high tide. Rest 55 islands do not get submerged, and 49 of them do not have human habitation. Six of the islands are inhabited,” said Jadeja. From a security perspective, these islands can be considered very sensitive areas, he added.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was concerned about the security of these islands, and therefore the special provision in the state budget was made. As the security of such a big coastal area could not be managed by Marine police stations alone, the special Marine Task Force was formed, and arrangements are being made under which officers of the Marine Police Station, Marine Task Force, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard would monitor these islands through visits.