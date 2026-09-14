Gujarat launches special drive at student hostels, canteens to check quality of food

A day after Health Minister Praful Pansheriya ordered inspection at all hostels – government and private – in the state housing students to check the quality of food being served, the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Department launched a special drive on Monday. Canteens and hostels of 200 government and private educational institutions across the state were inspected on Monday to check whether the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prescribed by the state health department is being complied with or not.

Pansheriya announced the drive on Sunday, following an incident of suspected food poisoning of 85 students at the hostel of PP Savani International School in Surat city on Saturday.

Officials said that notices were issued to 61 institutions asking them to improve their facilities, one licence was suspended and 114 food samples were collected, while 10 establishments voluntarily closed due to severe unhygienic conditions. Premises in 47 government, 21 semi-government and 21 private institutions were covered on the first day of the drive, which began around 6 am and continued till evening, officials said.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the crackdown will continue in the coming days and strict legal action will be initiated against violators.

“For the first time in the history of Gujarat, we have carried out a drive in the education institutions across the state to check the quality of food being served in the hostels and canteens. We will continue the drive for seven days and cover each and every village and talukas across the state. Today, we issued notices to some educational institutions. It’s our social responsibility to ensure that hygiene rules and regulations are properly followed in educational institutions across the state,” Pansheriya said.

“The officials were asked to take police help if any educational institution does not cooperate in the special drive,” the minister added.

The incident at PP Savani School was reported on Saturday when around 85 out of the 2,200 students at the hostel complained of stomach pain and some of them vomiting after dinner.

The affected students were taken to PP Savani Hospital by the hostel staff for treatment.

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The hospital is also run by the same trust, and school buses were used to shift the affected students to the hospital. Most of the affected students were discharged after primary treatment, while around five are still admitted to the hospital and their condition is reported to be stable.

Sources said Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) health department officials seized food samples from the hostel campus and sent them for testing on Sunday.