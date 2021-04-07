Gujarat Speaker Rajendra Trivedi suffers cardiac arrest

April 7, 2021 9:03:24 am
Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Rajendra Trivedi underwent an angioplasty at U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (UNMICRC) in Ahmedabad, on April 5, after suffering from cardiac arrest.
Following the angioplasty, Trivedi’s condition has been reported to be stable.
An official bulletin issued by UNMICRC, on Tuesday, stated that Trivedi was admitted at the hospital April 5 night after experiencing chest pain.
After check-up, it turned out to be a heart attack and an angioplasty was performed in emergency.
“Currently, his condition is stable,” the bulletin added.
