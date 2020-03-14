Gujarat: Soon, online access to public services in 20 villages, says govt

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

The Gujarat government, on Friday, announced that it will launch a digital pilot project in 20 villages of five districts of the state, under which public services would be provided online.

“A pilot project will be launched by the state government in 20 villages of five districts under the Digital Seva Setu programme, where services like ration cards, senior citizen identity cards, income certificate, widow pension and temporary residence certificate will be provided online,” Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told the Gujarat Assembly on Friday.

During discussion on budget allocation by the Science and Technology department in the Assembly’s budget session, the Minister also said that with online connectivity in 7,522 villages under the government’s BharatNet scheme, five public services like anganwadis, primary health centres, community health centres, primary schools and ration shops under the Public Distribution System (PDS) would be covered under the Gujarat State Wide Area Network (GSWAN).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.