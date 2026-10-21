Instagram post on Navratri triggers communal clash in Gujarat’s Tapi

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Crowd from minority community stones home in Songadh town; 25 are booked for attempt to murder, rioting; 9 arrested, say police.

Written by: Brendan Dabhi
4 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Oct 21, 2026 04:09 PM IST
Gujarat: Police booked around 25 individuals belonging to the minority community, who were allegedly part of the mob, on charges relating to attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, and rioting. (ANI Photo/ Representational)Police booked around 25 individuals belonging to the minority community, who were allegedly part of the mob, on charges relating to attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, and rioting. (ANI Photo/ Representational)
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A mob of around 25 individuals pelted the home of a man with stones in Songadh town of Tapi district of Gujarat on Tuesday (October 20) evening, allegedly in response to an “opinion” expressed by the man on social media, police said.

The violent incident, which had communal overtones, led to a tense law and order situation, following which police were deployed around the neighbourhood of the home.

Police booked around 25 individuals belonging to the minority community, who were allegedly part of the mob, on charges relating to attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, and rioting.

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Nine adults were subsequently arrested, and one minor was detained in connection with the incident, Ishwar Parmar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Nizar Division, said on Wednesday.

The mob had allegedly attacked the home of one Gaurav Chaudhary with stones after a post relating to Navratri appeared on Instagram, police said.

“The complainant gave an opinion on social media and in context of that, a mob of 25, whose religious sentiments were hurt by it, stone-pelted the house. We have booked them for attempted murder and rioting,” DSP Parmar said.

The FIR in this case has been deemed ‘sensitive’ by police, which means details of its contents cannot be disclosed publicly. In the landmark ‘Youth Bar Association of India v. Union of India’ (2016) case, the Supreme Court had ruled that a copy of an FIR must be uploaded on a police or state government website within 24 hours of its registration so that any person connected with the case is able to access and download it. ‘Sensitive’ offences such as sexual offences, and offences pertaining to insurgency, terrorism, etc., were, however, exempt.

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Also Read | 6 bouncers held for assault on garba revellers at Navratri event in Gujarat

Asked about the Instagram post that had allegedly provoked the members of the minority community, DSP Parmar said, “The post was regarding garba and religious sentiments were hurt by it. The post was deleted later but it still triggered the incident.”

Asked if police had also taken action against the person behind the alleged offensive post on social media, Parmar said, “Currently, no action has been taken against this person.”

Tapi district in South Gujarat has seen several unrelated incidents of violent unrest over the past few years, allegedly targeted at migrants, river-linking and power project infrastructure, and mining industry projects.

Over several months in 2024, tensions between Christians and Hindu rightwing organisations boiled over in a number of villages in Tapi district.

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On that occasion, trouble began in February 2024, when an organisation that had styled itself as Dev Birsa Munda Sena (DBMS), objected to local congregations, alleging they were being used to convert tribals.

On December 23 of that year, two leaders of the Christian community were arrested for allegedly threatening Jignesh Gamit, the Tapi district president of the DBMS, and a tribal.

Also Read | ‘Muslims must leave’: The new rules being imposed at Gujarat’s garba events

Earlier in November 2024, the DBMS had allegedly tried to burn an effigy of Mohan Kokni, the BJP MLA of the tribal Vyara Assembly constituency in the district, outside the Collectorate in Vyara town after Kokni addressed a Christian congregation.

“The tribals are Hindus. [Christian]… missionaries have been working in our tribal-dominated district for the last 30-35 years and have succeeded in getting many tribals to convert to Christianity… The tribals get benefits due to their Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, such as [reservation] in education and government jobs, but they follow Christianity. On government records, they show themselves as ‘Tribal-Hindu’. But they follow Christianity, so they should not be getting these benefits [of reservation],” Gamit, a resident of Khogal village in Songadh taluka, who claimed to have co-founded the DBMS in February 2024, had told The Indian Express in December 2024.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

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