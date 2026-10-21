Instagram post on Navratri triggers communal clash in Gujarat’s Tapi

A mob of around 25 individuals pelted the home of a man with stones in Songadh town of Tapi district of Gujarat on Tuesday (October 20) evening, allegedly in response to an “opinion” expressed by the man on social media, police said.

The violent incident, which had communal overtones, led to a tense law and order situation, following which police were deployed around the neighbourhood of the home.

Police booked around 25 individuals belonging to the minority community, who were allegedly part of the mob, on charges relating to attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, and rioting.

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Nine adults were subsequently arrested, and one minor was detained in connection with the incident, Ishwar Parmar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Nizar Division, said on Wednesday.