Gujarat: Sohrabuddin encounter witnesses sent to remand in land-grabbing case

Owners of Ahmedabad-based Popular Builders group, Raman Patel and Dashrath Patel, who were once witnesses in the CBI investigation of Sohrabudin Sheikh fake encounter case, were sent to three-day police remand in an alleged land-grabbing case on Friday.

According to police, Raman (65) and Dashrath (61) are two among the nine accused from Patel family who have been named in a first information report (FIR) filed at Vastrapur police station on October 17 where Chanchal Brahmbhatt, 82, from Borivali in Mumbai, alleged that the accused allegedly grabbed two plots of land in Thaltej village of Ahmedabad by forging power of attorney.

Seven other accused in this case are Chagan Patel, sibling, Kokilaben Patel, wife of Chagan, Mayurikaben Patel, wife of Raman, Lataben Patel, wife of Dashrath, and other relatives —Sarita Patel, Krinesh Patel and Prathmesh Patel.

The complainant Chanchal alleged that Raman floated Saaranga Cooperative Housing Society in Thaltej in 2016 and grabbed two plots of land belonging to her family in two years by allegedly faking signatures of the victim.

The FIR books Patel and eight others under Indian Penal Code sections 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust, 465 for forgery, 466 for forgery of record of court, 467 for forgery of valuable security, 468 for forgery for purpose of cheating, 471 for fraudulently using forged documents as genuine and 120B for criminal conspiracy.

“Both Raman Patel and Dashrath Patel who were earlier in judicial custody were arrested two days ago and today Ahmedabad rural court granted police remand for them till November 9 morning,” YB Jadeja, police inspector, Vastrapur police station.

From August 16 to October 28 this year, a total of three First Information Reports were filed against the Patel family members, police said.

On August 16, Fizu Patel, wife of Monang Patel, son of Raman, filed a complaint against her husband Monang, father-in-law Raman and mother-in-law Mayurikaben Patel accusing them of assault, attempt to murder, molestation, dowry harassment and torture.

Fizu alleged that on August 1, Monang assaulted and fractured her nose, while Raman had inappropriately touched her in the past and Mayurika tortured her for dowry. Later police also included Virendra Patel and Dashrath Patel, siblings of Raman, in the FIR. On August 28, all four — Monang, Raman, Dashrath and Virendra were arrested. At present, Monang and Virendra are under judicial custody.

On October 17, a land-grabbing FIR was lodged and on October 28, Raman and Dashrath Patel were booked in a third FIR where the complainant, Govind Barot (70), stated that in June 2010, he had leased out an office on the eighth floor of New York Tower to Raman and Dashrath on rent for 11 months.

However, after the lease period got over, the accused refused to vacate the premises and threatening Barot, they managed to chart another rent agreement in 2015, as per the victim’s complaint. The brothers were booked for fraud and criminal intimidation. Three days ago, Vastrapur police again arrested the brothers who were already under judicial custody.

Long history with law

On December 8, 2004, the names of Raman and Dashrath Patel first surfaced when two unidentified men opened fire on the office of Popular Builders in Navrangpura of Ahmedabad where no one was hurt.

Later, in the CBI investigation of Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, the brothers turned witnesses and the CBI stated in its report that the firing incident was allegedly part of a larger conspiracy where Sheikh was allegedly told at the behest of Gujarat Police IPS officers and the then Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah to target Popular Builders office to make a case against Sheikh and ultimately eliminate him.

In 2010, Raman and Dashrath Patel were also named in a Rs 100-crore land-grabbing case by the Surat Police.

