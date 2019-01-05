Gujarat: SMC announces Rs 5,599-crore draft budget with focus on completing pending projects

Surat Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan on Friday announced the draft budget of Rs 5,599 crore for the next financial year 2019-20, which is an increase of Rs 221 crore from the previous year’s budget.

There has been no increase in the tax slabs. The municipal commissioner, however, emphasized on completing pending projects such as bridges, treatment plants, roads, parks, etc. The Opposition Congress dubbed the budget as repetitive and said that nothing new has been offered to the citizens.

Sharing details of the budget in a press meet, Thennarasan said that Surat city has been made container-free, and the solid and liquid wastes are been picked up from by workers of the agency hired for the purpose. “In the next financial year, we have given importance to the implementation of the best urban transportation system and Smart City projects. In each of the seven zones, a special mechanism will be set up wherein liquid, solid wastes will be collected and treated to produce methane gas for different purposes,” he said.

In the next financial year, Rs 2,515 crore will be alloted for capital expenditure, and a budget of Rs 1,666 crore has been alloted for 393 projects. Around Rs 1,609 crore will be spent on the employees’ salary, retirement benefits and pension, Thennarasan said.

In the current financial year, the SMC had received a fund of Rs 795 crore under Octroi income from the state government and a similar amount of grant will be received in the next financial year. In the current financial year, the user charges received by SMC is Rs 605 crore and it has been increased to Rs 634 crore in the next financial year, and with this the SMC will get an additional revenue of Rs 48 crore.

He said that under Eco City project, SMC had worked for prohibition of idol immersion in Tapi river. More focus was given to projects like bio-diversity parks, recycling of water, renewable energy (solar and wind). Works related to city beautification, environmental challenges etc, will be taken into consideration under the new budget, he said.

Keeping in mind traffic, the implementations of parking policy will be done soon, and over 50 electronic buses will be used for public transportation. The commissioner added that as per the Oxford Economics Report on global cities that will be leading the global economy in 2035, Surat city has been termed as the fastest growing city.

The total tax income of Surat in the current year in terms of property tax including user charges is Rs 989.16 crore and in the draft budget it would be Rs 1.036.24 crore, in professional tax it is Rs 143.32 crore and in draft budget it is Rs 150.49 crore, he said. Vehicle tax is Rs 1,219.48 crore for the current year and in draft budget it is Rs 1,276.73 crore.

“They are playing number games by showing the bigger number of Rs 5,599 crore. The SMC, working at the behest of BJP leaders should think of giving better projects that will benefit the citizens,” Congress councilor Pappan Togadiya said.