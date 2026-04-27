Gujarat sizzled on poll day, heat wave conditions to continue

On the day of local body elections, Gujarat reeled under heatwave conditions on Sunday, with temperatures hovering above the 40 degrees Celsius mark in several centres across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for several districts till April 28 morning.

On Sunday, Kandla Airport recorded 45.2 degree Celsius, the highest in Gujarat, followed by 44.8 degree Celsius in Ahmedabad, Amreli at 44.5, Rajkot 44.4, Surendranagar at 44.3, Gandhinagar 44.2, Bhuj 43.8, Keshod 43.2, Vadodara 43 degree Celsius, Deesa 42.8, Surat and Bhavnagar 41.6 degree Celsius, respectively.

While the maximum temperatures were more than 4 degrees above normal, the night time temperatures too were high – between 21 to nearly 29 degree Celsius — across the state.