Gujarat sizzled on poll day, heat wave conditions to continue

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On the day of local body elections, Gujarat reeled under heatwave conditions on Sunday, with temperatures hovering above the 40 degrees Celsius mark in several centres across the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning for several districts till April 28 morning.
On Sunday, Kandla Airport recorded 45.2 degree Celsius, the highest in Gujarat, followed by 44.8 degree Celsius in Ahmedabad, Amreli at 44.5, Rajkot 44.4, Surendranagar at 44.3, Gandhinagar 44.2, Bhuj 43.8, Keshod 43.2, Vadodara 43 degree Celsius, Deesa 42.8, Surat and Bhavnagar 41.6 degree Celsius, respectively.
While the maximum temperatures were more than 4 degrees above normal, the night time temperatures too were high – between 21 to nearly 29 degree Celsius — across the state.
A heat wave alert for districts of Surat, Patan, Rajkot, Porbandar, Surendranagar, Morbi, Kutch, Ahmedabad and Botad has been issued by the IMD.
As per the weather forecast issued by the IMD, no large change in maximum temperatures is likely till April 28; thereafter gradual fall by 2-3 degrees is likely over the region. Maximum temperatures are very likely to be in the range of 41 to 45 degree Celsius over a few pockets of inland areas of Gujarat and in the range of 35 to 40 degree Celsius over isolated pockets of Coastal areas.
Hottest in Gujarat Centres — Temperature in degrees Celsius
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