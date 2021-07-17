Gujarat: Six-month-old crushed to death by tractor outside Leela hotel

According to police, Priyanshi was playing near the wall of the hotel's parking spot, when her parents were employed in the ongoing construction work.

A six-month-old girl was crushed to death by a tractor near Leela Gandhinagar Hotel’s parking lot in sector 14 of Gandhinagar on Thursday.

According to police, the accident occurred around Thursday afternoon around 1 pm when the tractor mowed down the girl identified as Priyanshi Sangada, a native of Dahod, outside the hotel.

According to police, Priyanshi was playing near the wall of the hotel’s parking spot, when her parents were employed in the ongoing construction work.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the victim’s father, Chirag Sangada (20) said, “My wife, my brother and I had gone to work in the hotel area for levelling the ground with soil. The tractor driver was bringing soil for levelling the ground and he was wearing earphones. I tried shouting at him that there is a child playing around the area where he was driving the tractor but he didn’t listen. The tractor mowed down my child and I took her to civil hospital in Gandhinagar where she was declared brought dead,” said Sangada.

Taking cognisance, police have lodged a case under IPC section 304a for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 279 for rash driving against an unknown driver.

Police have not yet held any accused in the case.