Gujarat: Six arrested in Anand for extorting money from doctor

The accused have been identified as Prafullaben Darji, Shabuben Chavda, Akroz Banu Saiyyad, Dhirendrasinh Solanki, Girish Solanki and Ishwar Patel, all residents of Petlad in Anand.

Police in Anand district arrested six persons, including three women, on Thursday for allegedly extorting money from a surgeon of Nadiad Civil Hospital in Kheda by honey trapping him.

According to police officials, the arrested persons allegedly extorted Rs 1.25 lakh from civil surgeon Dr Dhirenkumar Shah of Nadiad Civil Hospital on September 29 by taking him to a village in Petlad town of Anand and honey trapping him on September 29 and later also blackmailed him to extort more money.

According to a first information report (FIR) filed at Petlad town police station on Wednesday, the incident occurred on September 29 when Shah had arrived at Petlad Civil Hospital Trauma Centre on government duty.

“A month ago, I received a call from one woman named Prafulla from Petlad who told me that she had a patient in the family who was suffering from stone problem. I told her to bring the patient to Petlad Civil Hospital on September 29 as I would be there on government duty. On September 29 morning, I received a call from Prafulla wherein she stated that the patient was unable to walk or travel to the hospital and she requested me to visit her place,” said Dr Shah in his complaint to the police.

“Around 1 pm, when my work was completed, I called her up and she told me to meet her at Petlad railway crossing. When I met her, she was with another woman. Both the women sat in my car and requested me to go to Aashi village in Petlad where their house is situated. After I stepped in the room, Prafulla stepped outside saying she had to drink water. As soon as she stepped out, the other woman suddenly bolted the room from inside and started tearing her clothes and began yelling. In the next moment, three unknown men barged into the house from back door and claimed that they were police and I have been caught raping the woman,” the complaint further stated.

“They overpowered me, held a knife on my neck and removed my clothes. They took pictures of me undressed along with the woman and demanded Rs 5 lakh. I told them that I don’t have that much money so they compromised to Rs 1.25 lakh. I called up a doctor friend of mine and asked him to arrange the cash after which the three men sat in my car and drove to Nadiad where they met my friend and took the money. They also threatened to leak the pictures if I reported the incident to police. On October 17, I received calls from two numbers wherein the caller demanded another Rs 40,000 and threatened to leak my pictures on social media,” the complaint added.

Taking cognizance, police arrested and booked six persons under Indian penal code sections 386 (extortion by putting fear of death or grievous hurt), 170 (whoever pretends to be a public servant), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B for criminal conspiracy.

“The six accused worked as a gang and tried to honey trap the doctor and extort money from him. We have arrested them and further investigation is on in the case to know if there are other victims of the gang,” said a police officer at Petlad Town police station.

