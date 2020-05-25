Gujarat: SIT probe against cops after 100 liquor bottles found in Kadi canal

It has been alleged that to evade this sudden raid, the police personnel at Kadi police station allegedly threw a carton of 100 Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in a nearby canal under which Sabarmati flows. (Representational) It has been alleged that to evade this sudden raid, the police personnel at Kadi police station allegedly threw a carton of 100 Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in a nearby canal under which Sabarmati flows. (Representational)

After 100 bottles of illicit liquor was found in a canal by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Kadi of Mehsana on Saturday, a high-level internal probe has been launched against the Kadi police station, after allegations that the local police had thrown the contraband in the Sabarmati river in order to evade from a sudden police raid on their station premises.

A sudden raid at Kadi police station was conducted by a team under Inspector General (IG) Range Gandhinagar on Saturday, after a tip-off was received that the Kadi police station staff are involved in selling of and disposing of illicit liquor which was seized recently, as per police sources.

Following this, NDRF divers were called in, which located and brought out the IMFL bottles.

Police sources added that since the incident, Kadi police inspector OM Desai and Police Sub Inspector KN Patel are “unreachable”. Taking cognizance of the incident, the IG of Police (Gandhinagar range) MA Chavda has constituted a special investigative team (SIT) headed by Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda for probe. No official of the Mehsana police has been made a part of the team.

“A police team found some bottles of IMFL in the Kadi police station and it was alleged that a few local policemen had thrown other bottles in the canal. After our own divers failed to locate the bottles, a team of NDRF scuba divers and fire safety department personnel were called in. A total of 100 IMFL bottles were found in the canal and the IG Gandhinagar range has formed an SIT of high ranking officials who will probe the incident. No case has been lodged yet,” said a senior official of Gujarat Police.

Nilesh Jajadia, Superintendent of Police, Mehsana refused to comment on the incident.

