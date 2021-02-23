Gujarat: SIT formed to probe LCB cops’ involvement in ‘stealing IMFL’

Police found 120 bottles of whiskey from the car in 10 cartons, after which a case of prohibition was filed against the accused cop duo and they were suspended by the Aravalli SP.

A high-level special investigation team (SIT) was formed on Monday to investigate four accused policemen from the Aravalli Local Crime Branch (LCB) against allegations of them stealing seized illicit liquor, after hundreds of liquor bottles illegally stored in the LCB office were recovered in a raid conducted last week.

According to Aravalli Superintendent of Police (SP), Sanjay Kharat, the SIT was formed as per the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Gandhinagar Range) Abhay Chudasama to investigate the four accused policemen — Police Inspector (PI) RK Parmar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Imran Khan Khokhar, Assistant Head Constable (AHC) Pramod Pandya and Assistant Police Constable (APC) Atul Bharwad.

“The IGP of Gandhinagar Range had called up the SP of Sabarkantha and asked him to form an SIT in order to conduct an impartial probe into the allegations. The SIT will be headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Suryavanshi, which will probe three prohibition-related FIRs in this case. We have arrested ASI Imran Khan, AHC Pramod Pandya and one Rinku Chaudhary. PI RK Parmar and APC Atul Bharwad are currently on the run,” said Kharat.

Series of events

According to police, a truck was intercepted in Modasa (rural) on February 19, where hundreds of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles were seized and one Rinku Chaudhary was nabbed. Police claimed that upon interrogation, Rinku revealed that an LCB team had already unloaded 17 cartons containing hundreds of IMFL bottles from his truck.

A Modasa town police team had then intercepted a Hyundai Accent car and chased it on Keshapur road in Modasa. The car was allegedly being driven by ASI Imran Khan and AHC Pramod Pandya, who deserted the vehicle after the chase and absconded.

Police found 120 bottles of whiskey from the car in 10 cartons, after which a case of prohibition was filed against the accused cop duo and they were suspended by the Aravalli SP. Later, the duo was arrested.

On February 20, a Modasa town police team raided the LCB office and found 167 bottles of liquor stored illegally in office drawers and cupboards. It was then that a second FIR was filed against all four accused police officers headed by PI RK Parmar. Parmar and Bharwad have been absconding for the past three days, as per police.