Gujarat: Single girl child and anganwadi kids can get RTE admissions

After a delay of nearly two months since the state government officially announced the commencement of the academic session on June 15, the state government has initiated the process for admissions in private schools under Right to Education (RTE) Act’s 25 per cent reservation clause.

The online registration process, which will open on August 18, for the first time, features two new categories in the list of beneficiaries — single girl child and children from anganwadi centres. Stressing on the two new categories, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “This is the first time that a provision for single girl child has been included in the list of beneficiaries for admissions under RTE Act. This has been done to encourage parents as well as promote female literacy.”

Among the total 13 categories, orphan child tops the list of beneficiaries followed by child in need of care and protection. However, for both these categories, income certificate is required. For rural areas, the annual income slab fixed by the government is Rs 1.2 lakh, while for urban areas it is Rs 1.5 lakh.

The Director Primary Education M I Joshi said, “The inclusion of single girl child and anganwadi children is to offer these children an opportunity to stand a chance for admission under this scheme.”

For a single girl child, the applicants have to submit proofs procured from a Talati in rural areas, chief officer in Nagarpalika areas and municipal corporation’s competent officer.

“This rule will apply to all those parents who have only one child and she is a girl. If after availing this benefit, there is a child born to the parents, the financial assistance availed under this scheme has to be surrendered and the admission will be cancelled after the academic session gets over. In that case, if the parents wish, they can continue the admission under general category,” the notification issued by the state government states.

Similarly, for children studying in government anganwadi to qualify for the scheme, it is mandatory for him/her to have studied in a government anganwadi for at least two years and his/her name has to be registered on Integrated Child Development Services Common Application Software (ICDS-CAS) web portal. The applicant has to submit a certified copy issued by an anganwadi worker or competent authority appointed by the state government.

Joshi further said that nearly one lakh seats are expected to be reserved in private schools across the state against RTE Act’s 25 per cent reservation norm.

The private schools are required to fix 25 per cent seats for admission under this scheme on the basis of total children in Class I for academic session 2019-20.

Announced last week, a 10-day window has been given to the applicants to procure required documents from respective departments. After applying online, they have to submit the same at the designated receiving centres.

While, the state government announced the academic session to commence on June 15, most of the private schools affiliated to other than state education board had started their session much before that.

