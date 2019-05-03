Gujarat: Singing, mimicry among acts banned in Ahmedabad for 14 days

(Written by Vaibhav Jha)

Singing, playing instruments and mimicry among certain acts in public that may result in “toppling the state” or violation of security have been prohibited by the Ahmedabad police commissioner in the city from May 7 to May 21.

The notification to this effect dated May 2 was issued under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code and the power vested by the Gujarat Police Act.

The list of acts that have been prohibited during this period for maintenance of law and order include carrying firearms, swords, stones, knives of Rampuri-style – longer than six inches – sticks, batons, dagger, explosives, stones etc. It also prohibits carrying “mashals (torchlight)”, showing or carrying effigies, shouting, singing and playing instruments.

Moreover, delivering stylish speeches, mimicry, preparing/exhibiting/disseminating drawings, signs, advertisements or substances that the concerned officers feel can violate the state’s security and result in “toppling the state” have also been prohibited by the police commissioner.

Asked about the notification, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh downplayed it, calling it a regular exercise, which should strictly be viewed as contextual.

“It is a range of prohibitions that are done more or less on a regular basis. Even on today that is May 2, the same prohibitory orders continue and after every 15 days, we have to issue fresh notification. This allows us to control activities in public domain in the nature of any agitation or protest. For example, if a bunch of people assemble at a public place and start abusing a political party, then the prohibitory orders will come to force,” said Singh, clarifying that the order will not hamper the “normal fabric” of life.

The notification has also given circumstances, in which some of the are permitted.