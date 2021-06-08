Gujarat: Siblings held for ‘killing’ father over property

Two siblings were arrested from a village in Mehsana for allegedly strangulating their father to death, disposing the body and later passing it off as a death due to Covid-19.

According to police, Sameer Malek (22) and Shafir Malek (19), residents of Kanjari village under Kadi taluka of Mehsana, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering their father Hussain Malek (46) on the night of May 31 and later burying his body in a pit.

Police said that the siblings killed their father in a fit of rage after the latter declined to sell off an ancestral property. The deceased was a farmer, who lived with his wife Zareena, two sons, and a daughter-in-law at Kanjari village. Malek possessed an ancestral house under his name in his native village Bhalthi in Kadi taluka.

According to police, the two accused had killed their father on the night of May 31 and then disposed off the body and told the relatives that their father died due to Covid-19 on May 2. Later, the accused also organised a religious ceremony where a few relatives got suspicious of the death.

The deceased’s brother registered a complaint with the police after the siblings failed to produce Hussain’s hospital documents.

“On May 29, my elder brother Hussain called me on phone and said that his sons and his wife were putting pressure on him to sell his ancestral house in Bhalthi village which he doesn’t want to. He further informed me that his sons were forcing him to visit the house in Bhalthi. I told him that I would speak to his sons and make them understand,” Sabir Malek, younger brother of the deceased, told The Indian Express.

“On May 2, around 11 pm, Hussain’s elder son Sameer called me on phone and told me that his father has contracted Covid and was admitted to Ahmedabad-based civil hospital. At 1 am, he called me again and said that his father has died,” he added.

“Next morning, I reached Kanjari village with my family and Sameer told me that his father died in the hospital the same night he was admitted. He was buried in a burial ground in Shahibaug of Ahmedabad. When I demanded to see his medical file and receipt at the kabristan, he told me that his friend Vishal in Ahmedabad has the documents and he will hand them over at Kanjari on May 4,” Malek said.

“I felt suspicious and I contacted Vishal and he told me that he does not have any documents. On May 5, I told Kanjari village sarpanch Rasool Sipai about my suspicions and he also demanded to see the medical file, but Sameer was unable to show it,” said Sabir said.

According to police, the accused siblings were detained and during interrogation, they revealed that they had killed their father on May 31 night.

“The accused told us that Sameer, who got married recently, had purchased a house in Ahmedabad and he had a down payment pending due to which he used to demand money from his father, forcing him to sell the ancestral house. On May 30 night, they had a fight following which they killed Hussain. The accused then carried the body on their motorcycle and travelled from Thol to Sedfa village and dumped it in a pit near a construction site… The accused were arrested on Sunday,” said an officer at Bavlu police station.

After the alleged confession of the siblings, a police team in the presence of magistrate recovered the body from a pit on Sunday and sent it to Ahmedabad based civil hospital for postmortem. “Today police have given us the body and we buried it,” said Saber Malek.