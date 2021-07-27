Gujarat: SI suspended a day after group of men ‘assaulted’ Dalit farmer

A day after a 31-year-old Dalit farmer was allegedly assaulted by a group of men from another caste in a village in Banaskantha, the officer in charge of Suigam police station, under whose jurisdiction the village falls, was suspended on Monday.

Police are yet to arrest any of the seven accused who allegedly assaulted Balwant Rathod in Nesda Golup village under Vav taluka of Banaskantha on Sunday, due to a land dispute, leaving him with grievous injuries. Suresh Rathod, cousin of victim, said, “Balwant has now been admitted in ICU of Maa Trauma Centre in Palanpur city where his situation remains critical due to head injuries.” The accused had also set fire to the fence of Balwant’s farmland on Saturday night after which he had approached the Suigam police station but he allegedly did not receive any police security.

Banaskantha superintendent of police suspended sub-inspector HD Vadher of Suigam police station on Monday for “dereliction of duty”. The charge of the case has now been given to inspector AB Shah of Vav police station. After preliminary investigation, it will be handed over to deputy superintendent of police (SC/ST) cell, police said. “All seven accused in the case are currently absconding and efforts are on to arrest them. PSI of Suigam police station has been suspended on Monday,” said Shah.

The seven accused in the case are Swarup Rajput, Baba Rajput, Ramsang Rajput, Gemar Rajput, Nilesh Rajput, Aaba Rajput and Vikram Rajput — all residents of Nesda Golup village, who have been booked under 307 for the attempt to murder, 323 for causing hurt, 324 for causing grievous hurt, 506 for criminal intimidation and sections of rioting as well as sections of The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act.

According to police, Balwant Rathod was assaulted by the accused with swords and knives at around 8 am on Sunday at a farmland in Nesda Golup village. Family members said Balwant was at his farm after the accused allegedly set fire to the fences on Saturday night due to a land dispute.

The family members also alleged that the accused group had encroached upon three acres of land belonging to the family over three decades and Balwant got back the possession two years ago.

“Balwant is in ICU of Maa Trauma Centre in Palanpur city where his situation remains critical due to head injuries,” Balwant’s cousin Suresh Rathod told The Indian Express.