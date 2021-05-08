Gujarat: Show cause notice issued to Sanand mamlatdar over video of kalash yatra

According to the police, hundreds of women devotees, with steel pots (kalash) on their heads, were purportedly seen in the video taking out a procession from Navapara village towards Baliyadev temple in nearby Nidradh village on May 4 flouting social distancing norms.

Two days after a video emerged of a large number of women devotees taking out a religious procession (kalash yatra) in Sanand of Ahmedabad rural, amid a raging Covid-19 pandemic, the Ahmedabad district collector issued a show cause notice to the Sanand mamlatdar on Friday.

Police said that the community believed that offering prayers to their deity Baliyadev will help them get rid of diseases including coronavirus.

After the video emerged, police initially rounded up 23 persons including the sarpanch of Navapara village.

Hundreds of devotees flout #Covid norms and take part in a religious procession in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Police booked a case against 23 people including the sarpanch of Navapara. pic.twitter.com/z3cylP7Lti — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) May 5, 2021

On Friday, a show cause notice was issued to Sanand Mamlatdar VS Zeed.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sandip Sagale Collector of Ahmedabad district said, “A show cause notice has been issued to Mamlatdar Sanand asking him to explain as to how such a large procession happened in his taluka even as strict Covid-related guidelines are in place.”

Till Friday, police official of Ahmedabad rural said that they have arrested a total of 46 persons in the case, after having booked them under IPC sections 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant, 269 for negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease and sections of the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020.