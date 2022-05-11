Gujarat should record 14.5 pc growth for India to hit USD 5-tn target: Report

Gujarat will have to record a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5 per cent for the next five years to ensure that India becomes a USD five trillion economy by 2026-’27, stated a report handed over to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday.

The report which entails a roadmap for the state was prepared in three months by a task force headed by former finance secretary and Gujarat cadre bureaucrat Hasmukh Adhia. He suggested that the roadmap prepared by Gujarat should be submitted to Prime Minister’s Office and NITI Aayog.

An official release from the state government stated Adhia made a presentation before the chief minister and pointed out that Gujarat’s share in the country’s economy is 8.36 per cent and needs to be raised to 10 per cent to help India achieve the target of USD five trillion. In the past decade, Gujarat’s economy grew at 12.3 per cent and the state needs to grow at a faster pace if the national target has to be achieved.

While manufacturing will continue to spearhead the growth for Gujarat in the coming years, the Adhia report suggests the state to focus on nine new areas, including green and smart manufacturing, use of technology and supply chain management.

Among the sectors, the state has been asked to improve include information technology, financial technologies and tourism. In the tourism sector, suggestion has been made to develop 5-6 tourism clusters modelled on Statue of Unity and development of 4-5 airports with international connectivity. The roadmap also states that Gujarat will have to scout for a lot of investments in urban development.